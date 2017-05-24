Thousands of Minis Invade Ireland for 2017 International Meeting

Forget Coachella — for Mini Cooper lovers, the International Mini Meeting is the must-see festival of 2017. Over 1,200 Minis and 3,000 attendees will gather at Westport House in Ireland to showcase their cars and enjoy a slew of Mini-themed events.

Participants can enjoy activities like a Mini treasure hunt along the Wild Atlantic Way, the Mini Owners Club Olympic Games, slalom races, and awards for exceptional cars. There will also be live music and family activities held throughout the weekend. The gathering will also honor two special guests: Irish racing legend Mervyn Johnson and Monte Carlo Rally winner Paddy Hopkirk. Mini cars of all ages are welcome at the event and an Irish Mini dealer will showcase the next generation of models.

International Mini Meetings started in Germany in 1978 as a three-day camping event. Its popularity grew to the point where a different country hosts the festival every year.

Festival tickets cost just over $100 for the weekend, including camping. Sunday tickets are available for just over ten bucks at current exchange rates.

For Mini enthusiasts, this event is hard to beat for the sheer quantity and diversity of cars. It runs from May 25 – 28.