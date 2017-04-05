Infiniti Turns up the Volume with New Sport Exhaust Kit for 2017 Q50, Q60

Fake exhaust pipes these are not. Infiniti released a new sport exhaust kit for the Q60 coupe and Q50 sedan that promises to give the cars a more robust sound while reducing weight. The stainless-steel pipes can be installed in place of the existing exhaust systems without any additional modifications.

The OEM aftermarket exhaust kit spices up the engine sound of both Infiniti models, providing a more robust snarl and a raspier idle. The chrome tips should spruce up the rear’s visual appeal as well. Despite the additional theatrical presence, Infiniti made no mention of any power gains.

The sport exhaust kit is available for every variant of the Q50 and Q60, including the 400-horsepower Red Sport 400. All gas-only Q50 and Q60 versions use a turbocharged engines (the Q50 Hybrid is powered by a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V-6), and given that turbocharging tends to subdue exhaust noise, drivers should welcome the option for a deeper and throatier note.

Additionally, Infiniti says the kits are 16 pounds lighter than the stock exhaust setup when fitted with a muffler, while a muffled setup, currently available for the Q50 (the Q60’s muffled kit is coming later this year), will still reduce weight by 9 pounds.

Cost of entry is $589 for a muffler-less kit and $681 for the Q50’s muffler-free one. They fit the 2016 and 2017 Q50 and 2017 Q60.