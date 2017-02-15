2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Priced at $23,035, Electric at $30,335

Hyundai released pricing details on two of the three models in its electrified Ioniq lineup, the traditional hybrid and the EV. Getting into a 2017 Hyundai Ioniq hybrid will cost you $23,035 to start. At that price, the Ioniq hybrid undercuts the Toyota Prius’ starting price by $2,535.

Upgrading to the SEL trim will set you back $24,785, while the top-of-the-line Limited requires $28,335. All Ioniq hybrids are powered by a 1.6-liter I-4 and electric motor that produce a combined 139 hp, and come mated to six-speed dual-clutch transmission. Standard equipment includes hands-free keyless entry, push-button start, 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, 60/40 split folding rear seats, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rearview camera, and dual-zone climate control. A Blue Link infotainment system with navigation and an 8-inch touchscreen is optional. The 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Blue hybrid is EPA-rated 57/59 mpg (city/highway), compared to 54/50 mpg for the standard 2017 Toyota Prius and 58/53 mpg for the Prius Eco.

The Ioniq Electric will start at $30,335 before applicable tax credits, $1,210 less than the 2017 Nissan Leaf but $520 more than the 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf. To move up to the Limited model, you’ll need $33,335. The Ioniq Electric is powered by an 88-kW electric motor that makes 118 hp and 218 lb-ft of torque. A 28-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack provides an estimated 124 miles of range.

Ioniq hybrid and EV models are beginning to appear at dealerships now, but the plug-in version won’t arrive until summer. Pricing for that model will be announced closer to launch.