2017 Honda Civic Type R Gets 25 MPG Combined

The long-awaited Honda Civic Type R has received an official fuel economy rating from the EPA, not that buyers of the famed hot hatch will really care much about efficiency. Rated at 22/28/25 mpg city/highway/combined, the high output turbo-four is tuned for performance, not fuel economy.

The Civic Type R cranks out a healthy 306 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque from its new 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine. Designed for efficiency, the Civic Hatchback Sport’s 180-hp, 177-lb-ft 1.5-liter turbocharged I-4 is rated at a much higher 30/39/33 mpg when paired with a six-speed manual.

The new turbocharged, 205-hp Honda Civic Si sedan has yet to receive an official EPA rating, but earlier this year leaked documents from Honda revealed it might be 28/38/32 mpg.

When compared to its fierce competition, the front-wheel-drive Type R is actually topped by the all-wheel-drive Volkswagen Golf R’s rating of 22/31/25 mpg with the six-speed manual. But it beats the all-wheel-drive Ford Focus RS and Subaru WRX STI, rated at 19/25/22 mpg and 17/23/19 mpg respectively.

A six-speed manual is the sole transmission choice for the Honda Civic Type R and features automatic rev-matching. The three driving modes (Comfort, Sport, +R) adjust steering, throttle response, transmission rev-matching, the adaptive dampers, and stability control.

Inside, standard features include a 7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker premium audio system, LED headlights, heavily bolstered sport seats, and a Type R plate on the center console. Pricing has not been announced, but expect the Japanese hot hatch to start in the mid-$30,000 range like many of its competitors.