Would You Spend $34,775 for a 2017 Honda Civic Type R?

The Honda Civic Type R’s starting price may have been leaked in a series of photos posted to enthusiast forum CivicX.com. The photos show Type R models arriving at the docks in Baltimore, Md., and one shot even shows the Monroney sticker and the car’s $34,775 total price (including $875 destination).

The original poster says he took the pictures as the cars arrived at the port from the U.K. A man was placing stickers on the windows before the cars were loaded onto trailers, and the shooter was able to get a clear shot of one of them. According to the sticker, the MSRP for the Civic Type R Touring is $33,900 before destination charge. That’s right around the mid-$30,000 range that Honda promised. We can also see the features lists, which matches up with what we know about the U.S.-spec Type R.

If the price is indeed $34,775, the Type R undercuts the starting price of the 2017 Ford Focus RS, which makes more power and boasts all-wheel drive, by $2,220. The Type R is also $2,220 cheaper than a 2018 Subaru WRX STI and starts $5,420 less than a 2017 Volkswagen Golf R. So far Honda has only announced a Touring trim level for the Type R, which offers a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, 540-watt audio system with 12 speakers, LED headlights, sport seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and more.

We’ve reached out to Honda for confirmation of the Type R’s starting price but have yet to hear back.