2017 Honda Civic Si Will Debut April 6

Rather than waiting to unveil the Civic Si at the New York auto show, Honda is taking a more unconventional approach with an online reveal later this week.

On April 6, Honda will debut the production version of the Civic Si on its YouTube channel. It will show both the coupe and sedan versions starting at 8:00 a.m. PDT.

Honda revealed the Civic Si prototype (pictured) ahead of the Los Angeles auto show late last year, giving us a preview of the future Civic Si coupe. We have yet to receive any indication of how the future sedan version will look, however.

Under the hood, the 2017 Honda Civic Si will feature a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four paired with a six-speed manual transmission. Honda says it will reveal additional information including horsepower, torque, price range, and on-sale information at the time of the reveal on April 6. Last week, it was reported on CivicX.com that Honda accidentally revealed a torque figure of 192 lb-ft in an email to fans.

As for the interior, look for plenty of athletic touches. On the concept, we saw special sport seats, Si badging, aluminum shift knob and pedals, red TFT display, Dry Metal Carbon trim, and red lighting for the audio system. Honda has said that the interior of the concept is very close to production spec.

Tune into Honda’s YouTube channel on April 6 for more information on the 2017 Honda Civic Si. Honda says the video will not only unveil the new model, but also show off its capabilities in special track footage.