2017 Honda Civic Si Priced from $24,775

Just one month after its official reveal online, the Honda Civic Si is making its way to customer garages. The 2017 Honda Civic Si sedan and coupe will be available at dealerships on May 13, each starting at $24,775.

Priced competitively against its rivals, the Si is available in a single configuration that builds off the value-oriented EX-T trim of the standard Civic. The Si coupe and sedan come loaded with heated front seats, push-button start, 60/40 split folding rear bench seat, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Special interior touches include sport seats with red stitching, carbon-look instrument panel trim, and Si badging. Summer tires are available for an extra $200.

Last month, we came across a Honda sales training website that listed the Civic Si’s fuel economy at 28/38/32 mpg city/highway/combined. It turns out those numbers are correct, as Honda has confirmed the figures as the official EPA rating. The Civic Si receives a higher rating than its major rivals, including the 2017 Ford Focus ST (22/30/25 mpg), 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI (24/34/28 mpg), and 2017 Subaru WRX (20/27/23 mpg).

All Civic Si models come equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four making 205 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual is the only available gearbox.

Now that Honda has released the Civic Si, we must now wait patiently for the Civic Type R that comes out in late spring. Pricing hasn’t yet been announced, but Honda says to expect an MSRP in the mid-$30k range.