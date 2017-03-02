Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 is Totally Trucked Up

Texas tuner John Hennessey likes to go fast. Real fast. The crew at Hennessey Performance (HPE) rarely sits idle and has made a perfectly awesome truck even better.

The stock Ford EcoBoost 3.5-liter twin turbo V-6 engine cranks out 450 horsepower and 510 lb ft of torque. It’s a variation of the engine you’ll find in the Ford GT supercar and it’s built Ford tough.

Hennessey has turned it up a few notches and the VelociRaptor V-6 cranks out 605 hp and 622 lb ft of torque. It’s still mated to Ford’s super smooth 10-speed automatic transmission.

Now the truck can hit 0-60 mph in a mere 4.2 seconds. Think about that. The Ford Raptor is a massive truck that weighs over 5,500 pounds. Yep, total lunacy.

“Our last VelociRaptor 600 was very popular with our V-8 Raptor customers,” said John Hennessey, HPE founder and CEO in a statement.

“We are very excited about our latest upgrades for the twin turbo EcoBoost V-6 engines and for our client’s upgrade who want even more power, performance, and off-road capability from their new Raptor trucks.”

Hennessey says that the power is increased by additional airflow coming from higher flowing twin turbochargers which breath through a lower restriction intake system.

The compressed air is pushed through a larger, more efficient air-to-air inter-cooler system and then into the intake tract and motor.

There’s also plenty of voodoo going on under the hood and if you are worried about voiding your Ford warranty, the VelociRaptor 600 offers a 3 year/36,000 mile limited warranty.

“We only plan to build 100 units for the 2017 model year,” said Hennessey.

“Our customers like having something special and exclusive as well as fast and fun to drive.”

If you are in the market for a super truck, the upgrade will set you back $22,500. There’s also an off-road package that includes heavy-duty bumpers, LED lights, and 20-inch wheels with 35-inch Toyo tires.

It can be ordered by itself for $12,995 or as an additional option to the VelociRaptor 600 package. And that of course doesn’t include the cost of a new Raptor, which retails for about $48,860.