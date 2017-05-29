2017 Ford GT: Pro Racer’s Perspective

By now you’ve probably read our official first-drive story about the 2017 Ford GT. I was along for the ride, so to speak, with executive editor Mac Morrison, who’s a bit — that’s putting it mildly — of a racing nerd. We wound up talking about the GT once again during a recent telephone conversation, and I began to scribble some new notes and review some others I had taken in Utah during the test drive of the car. When he quickly realized I was doing so, Morrison, of course, demanded I hand them over. So here they are, my thoughts on the 2017 Ford GT, from a professional race-car driver’s perspective:

Opening and closing the GT doors is a breeze. They are either substantially lighter or have more efficient operation than other scissor door exotics. I’m sure the liberal use of carbon fiber helps. When opening any scissor door, make sure you stand in the right position so you don’t clock yourself in the face. Opening the driver door exposes quite a sizeable entrance hole. I think I just stood there and stared for a few seconds the first time I opened it. My first instinct was to put my right foot in there and feel for a grab handle on the inside, exactly as I would when jumping into a race car. The correct way to do it is to sit on the side of the car at a 90 degree angle to forward and swing each leg into the car separately. I’m quite glad I wasn’t wearing a skirt.

(TC) on minimal interference and not turned off completely, as I always believe most drivers want the insurance. The Track-mode TC algorithm on the GT is very good, I give it an eight out of 10. I did feel TC intervention on corner exit in the sense it was holding me back a little too much for my tastes, but I did like the fact it left me alone when I needed to twist the car into faster corners under power and rotate the tail. The GT chassis and suspension setup in Track mode is probably one of the best I have ever felt on a street-legal car. You might imagine the 2.7-inch ride-height setup would be stiff, as on a Porsche 911 GT3 RS for instance, but it is very compliant. This suspension compliance combined with grip and aero make the GT so quick and fun to drive on the track. It is not scary twitchy at all and inspires confidence.

The new Ford GT is certainly a driver’s car, whether on the street or track. I thoroughly enjoyed my time with it. I am looking forward to seeing what comes next from Ford’s performance boffins. I have a suspicion there will be more than a few manufacturers looking at how the GT came into existence, how track function led to a street weapon the likes of which we’ve never seen. Let the good times keep rolling.