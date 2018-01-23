2017 Ford GT Nets $2.55 Million for Charity at Barrett-Jackson

If you didn’t get an allocation for a new Ford GT last year, how much would you pay to join the chosen few that did? One wealthy bidder at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale decided $2.55 million was a fair figure, though the fact that all proceeds benefited charity undoubtedly helped the bidding along to many multiples of fair market value.

Barrett-Jackson is just one of the several auctions running during what’s become known as Scottsdale Auction Week, but no other auction house touches this kind of volume. With over 1,700 vehicles crossing the block all through the week, Barrett-Jackson sold $106.8 million worth of cars, plus another $10 million in charity vehicles and automobilia.

The sell-through rate was an exceptionally strong 99.1 percent, largely due to the high volume of cars being offered without reserve. No other auction during the Scottsdale Auction Week matches Barrett-Jackson’s attendance or sheer venue size either—the event is more like a county fair than a collector car auction, with hundreds of vendors selling everything from jumbo-sized charbroiled turkey legs to massaging adjustable beds and decommissioned slot machines.

Atop the non-charity lots this year was a 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder, which found a new home with a $1,430,000 bid. Runner up was another European car, despite the sale’s large American car bias, this time a 1952 Ferrari 212 Europa which earned $1,100,000 after commission.

A 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Cutaway Coupe—a former GM auto show display item which was discovered recently in South Africa—tied the Ferrari at $1.1 million, despite being a static vehicle. One of our favorites to be sold was the very first 1966 Shelby GT350 prototype, complete with blue vinyl roof—it made $605,000.

Other cars of note included the first production 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt, a car that recently debuted at the Detroit Auto Show and pays tribute to the Steve McQueen film of the same name.

The Bullitt hammered at $300,000, with all proceeds benefiting the Boy’s Republic school for troubled youth, at which McQueen was once a boarding student. The first production 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 was also sold for a heady $925,000, also with proceeds going to charity.

The top ten sales results for 2018 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale can be found below.





2018 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Top Ten Sales

1. 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder (Lot #1415) – $1,430,000

2. 1952 Ferrari 212 Europa (Lot #1378) – $1,100,000.00

3. 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Cutaway Coupe (Lot #1413) – $1,100,000

4. 1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 (Lot #1409) – $$770,000

5. 1966 Shelby GT350 Prototype #001 (Lot #1406) – $605,000

6. 2015 MTI Racing Boat (Lot #1426) – $548,900

7. 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition (Lot #1414) – $495,000

8. 1968 Chevrolet Corvette L88 (Lot #1418) – $495,000

9. 1958 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Convertible (Lot #1348) – $440,000

10. 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge Ram Air IV Convertible (Lot #1412) – $440,000