Infographic Reveals 2017 Ford GT’s Five Drive Modes

It may not look like it, but the 2017 Ford GT was designed in many ways to be an everyday supercar. Or at least a practical one. To ensure it can perform in any condition, Ford equipped the GT with five drive modes that alter the throttle response, ride height, damping, aerodynamics, and a host of other features based on driving conditions.

Ford has released an infographic detailing the five drive modes and when to use them. In Normal mode, the GT achieves a ground clearance of 4.7 inches, offers standard and available comfort damping, and prevents shutting down traction and stability controls. The rear wing deploys at 90 mph and acts as an airbrake when needed. Wet mode keeps most of these default settings, but throttle control is adjusted to limit sliding, and launch control is not available. Predictably, Sport mode opens up the throttle, changes gear more quickly, activates turbocharger anti-lag, and brings out the rear wing at speeds above 70 mph.

The last two modes complement more intense driving. Track mode lowers the ride height 50 millimeters, increases spring rates, offers the firmest possible damping, and closes the aerodynamic openings in front for maximum downforce — all in under 2 seconds. Finally, V-Max mode helps drivers achieve the fastest possible straight-line speed. Along with lowering the ride height 50mm, this feature also shuts down all aerodynamic elements and keeps stability control active. Drivers must first set the transmission to “Park” before accessing the Track and V-Max modes.

“We focused on simplifying the experience,” Ford GT manager Derek Bier said in a recent release. “Optimizing this car for just about any situation was critical, because ensuring owners always enjoy driving it was a top priority.”

As we learned earlier this year, the 2017 Ford GT delivers 647 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque from a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6. With the help of V-Max mode, the Ford GT can reach a top speed of 216 mph.

Over the course of four years, Ford plans on offering 1,000 copies of the carbon fiber supercar. Deliveries began late last year.