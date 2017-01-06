2017 Ford GT Guzzles Gas to Go Fast

Nobody who buys the roughly $450,000 Ford GT is going to care what kind of gas mileage it gets, but the EPA has rated the supercar anyway. As you’d expect, the GT is no fuel-sipper. But the numbers are very close to the last-gen GT despite the new model making more power.

The 2017 Ford GT is EPA-rated 11/18 mpg city/highway. That’s just slightly less than the 2005 Ford GT, which was rated 12/19 mpg. Both cars have the same 14-mpg combined rating, likely due to the EPA averaging the pre-rounded numbers. The upcoming 2017 model is powered by a high-output twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 that makes at least 600 hp and is backed by a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The first Ford GT used a supercharged 5.4-liter V-8 that made 550 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque, which came paired exclusively to a six-speed manual.

Again, no one who’s shopping for a supercar is going to be swayed by a few mpg, but let’s compare the Ford GT to the competition anyway. The GT beats the 10/16 mpg of the all-wheel-drive 2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP740-4, but falls short of the Ferrari 488 GTB’s 15/22 mpg and the McLaren 650S’ 16/22 mpg. If you’re looking for the fuel-miser of supercars, the hybrid 2017 Acura NSX is tough to beat with its 21/22 mpg rating.

All 250 copies of the 2017 Ford GT have been spoken for, but customers can get in line for the 2018 model.