It’s Official: 2017 Ford GT Has 647 hp, 550 lb-ft of Torque

Finally, after two years of pure speculation, Ford released official power figures, top speed, and some lap times for the immensely popular Ford GT supercar.

When the car broke cover at the 2015 Detroit auto show, Ford claimed power figures to be “over 600 hp,” a promise it’s made good on. In production spec, the 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 produces 647 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque. Don’t worry, this power isn’t peaky — Ford says 90 percent of torque is available from 3,500 rpm.

This tremendous oomph is sent to the rear wheels through a super-quick seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, allowing a 0-60 time likely south of the 3.0-second mark. Ford reports a lofty top speed of 216 mph.

We don’t have any ‘Ring times yet, but Ford did bring the GT and two competitors to the Calabogie Motorsports Park in Canada, where official lap times were recorded. The GT cracked off a fastest lap of 2:09.8, besting a McLaren 675LT by 1.08-second, and a Ferrari 458 Speciale by 3.1 seconds.

Ford claims these lap times are bolstered by a stellar power-to-weight ratio of 4.72 pounds/horsepower. No official weight figure is available just yet, but Ford does claim the GT tips the scales at just over 3,000 pounds dry.