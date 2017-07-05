545-HP Ford ‘F-22 Raptor’ F-150 Set to Soar

Looking for a 545-horsepower truck that looks like it’s ready to fly? Here’s one that is poised for take-off — Ford Performance has modified a 2017 Raptor F-150 for the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) to support its youth aviation programs.

A one-of-a-kind “F-22 Raptor” F-150 Raptor will be auctioned off during the EAA “Gathering of Eagles” convention in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on July 27.

“Ford’s support of EAA and AirVenture has allowed thousands of young people to discover, enjoy, and pursue aviation,” said Dave Chaimson, EAA’s VP of marketing and business development, in a statement.

“The unique F-22 version of the tremendously popular Ford F-150 Raptor truck will be an enormously popular highlight of the Gathering of Eagles auction, and we’re very grateful for Ford’s support for our initiatives.”

Ford design manager Melvin Betancourt and the Ford Performance Team crafted the special truck to pay tribute to the Lockheed F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft.

Under the custom wrapped hood, there’s a twin-turbo, Whipple intercooled, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine, that brings power up an extra 95 horses to 545 hp.

It also sports a special F-22-inspired grille and tailgate with suspension and brake upgrades, plus extra wheels, and special roof-mounted lighting.

“This F-150 Raptor is a new look at Ford’s tradition of building unique vehicles in support of EAA’s youth aviation programs,” Betancourt said in a release.

“We know this truck will create an unmatched buzz around this year’s Gathering of Eagles auction.”

The auction will be held at the EAA Aviation Museum later this month. Attendees are eligible to bid on the F-22 Raptor as well as prequalified bidders by phone.