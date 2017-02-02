2017 Ford F-150 Raptors Go to China

The all-new Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCrew is China bound. Ford announced details of its first-ever official export program for the Ford F-Series and F-150 to China.

The second-generation 2017 Raptor joins several other Ford Performance vehicles like the Ford GT, Shelby GT350R, and Focus RS into the world’s largest automotive market.

“Ford is one of America’s top exporters, and F-150 Raptor’s appeal and unmatched off-road performance has earned the truck a loyal following around the globe,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford Americas president, in a statement.

“Export to China enables us to bring a new group of enthusiasts into the Ford family.”

The four-door SuperCrew is built at Ford’s Dearborn Truck Plant. It packs a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine that produces 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. It’s mated to Ford’s all-new 10-speed automatic transmission.

“Raptor’s unique looks and capability have generated amazing buzz at every auto show we’ve brought it to around China,” said David Schoch, Ford group vice president, Ford Asia Pacific.

“F-150 Raptor is another example of our commitment to offer a wide range of vehicles for customers in China – everything from SUVs to high-performance cars and trucks.”

The Raptor gets a few minor changes for the Chinese market, which includes small roof lights that are required on larger vehicles by Chinese regulators.