2017 Fiat 500 Gets Fresh Appearance Packages

Fiat has announced two new appearance packages for the 2017 500 hatchback, and both give the car a nice two-tone exterior treatment to keep it stylish.

Available exclusively on the base 500 Pop, the Sport Black package adds black-trimmed headlights, a black roof, black side sills, black side mirror covers, a black roof spoiler, black taillights, and Hyper Black 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cloth seats feature silver contrast stitching and, there’s a black instrument panel bezel. The Sport Black package costs $1,295.

Additionally, the Pop trim can be had with the Two-Tone Appearance package that features a black, red, or white roof with side mirror covers to match for $295. The performance-oriented 500 Abarth is also available with the same three colors as the 500 Pop and gets an exclusive gray option for its Two-Tone Appearance package. Pricing for the Two-Tone Appearance package jumps to $495 in the 500 Abarth since it also includes body side stripes and spoiler in either black, red, white, or gray.

Pricing for 2017 Fiat 500 starts at $15,990 including destination for the base Pop trim and goes up to $20,990 for the Abarth hatchback. Opting for the 500C convertible adds $1,495 to the base price, and the optional six-speed automatic transmission adds another $995. Powering the 500 Pop and Lounge is a 1.4-liter I-4 rated at 101 hp and 97 lb-ft of torque, while the 500 Abarth uses a turbocharged 1.4-liter I-4 with 160 hp and 170 lb-ft when equipped with the standard five-speed manual or 157 hp and 183 lb-ft with the optional six-speed automatic.