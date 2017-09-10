2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta Sells for $10 Million

Here’s a new one for the record books—a LaFerrari Aperta sold for 8.3 million euro or about $10 million bucks at a RM Sotheby’s auction this weekend.
The epic auction took place during the Ferrari’s 70th Anniversary shindig at the legendary Fiorano circuit in Italy.
Proceeds from the sale of the 210th LaFerrari Aperta will be donated to Save the Children, an international organization that works to improve the lives of disadvantaged children around the world.
If you recall, the previous record for a LaFerrari was $7 million dollars, which went to auction to raise funds for earthquake victims in Central Italy last year.
This LaFerrari is a special extra addition to the initial 209 cars built. It sports a beautiful metallic Rosso Fuoco livery with double metallic Biano Italia racing stripe on its hood and tail.
Several other Ferraris also sold at Fiorano for big bucks including—a California 250 GT SWB for $9.5 million, a 1958 250 GT Cabriolet Series I for $5.7 million, and the aluminum-bodied 365 GTB/4 Japanese barn find sold for just over 2 million dollars. Madone de mia!
