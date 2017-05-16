Best of the 14th Annual Culver City Car Show Photo Gallery

CULVER CITY, California — Hundreds of classic cars, trucks, hot rods, and a handful of tasty food trucks invaded the Veteran’s Memorial Park this past weekend for the 14th Annual Culver City Car Show.

The show is organized by the Culver City Exchange Club and is open to all classics, customs, hot rods, muscle cars, trucks, specialty vehicles, and motorcycles. However, it’s limited to 400 vehicles and available on a first come, first entered basis.

Some participants waited over three hours to claim a coveted spot, but it was all for a worthy cause. Proceeds raised from the event helps support the Culver City Youth Health Center, Downey Child Abuse Prevention Center, the Santa Monica Youth Football Program, and many more local organizations.

This year’s show coincided with the Centennial Celebration of Culver City’s founding, and also celebrated the city’s long history with the automobile, and the movie industry.

The original Ecto-1 “Ghostbusters” 1959 Cadillac ambulance was on display along with a few other Hollywood classics. But the real stars of the show were all the vintage metal on display from a variety of Southern California enthusiasts.

Everything from classic Corvettes to a bizarre Zoe Zipper — a three-wheeled microcar with a Ferrari badge stuck on its front end were on hand to observe.

The big event is normally held in downtown Culver City and was relocated to the park this year due to a number of construction projects in the area. Despite that, hundreds of car fans turned out for this extravaganza.

Sony Pictures provided free parking for the event, the weather was a breezy 70 degrees, and there was even a beer garden on site. Good times.