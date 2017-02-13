2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel EPA-Rated 30/52 MPG

The 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel sedan has been EPA-rated 30/52/37 mpg (city/highway/combined) when equipped with the six-speed manual transmission. Based on those numbers, GM estimates the Cruze Diesel has a range of up to 702 miles on one tank.

The Cruze Diesel is powered by a 1.6-liter turbodiesel I-4 that makes 137 hp and 240 lb-ft of torque. In addition to the six-speed manual, the diesel is also offered with a nine-speed automatic, which is rated at 31/47/37 mpg. Chevy calls the 52-mpg highway number “segment-best,” but with Volkswagen’s Jetta TDI sidelined by the company’s diesel emissions scandal, it’s difficult to make any apples-to-apples comparisons. Both manual and automatic EPA estimates best the previous Cruze Diesel’s 27/44/32 mpg result, however. That car was powered by a 151-hp, 256-lb-ft 2.0-liter turbodiesel I-4 mated to a six-speed automatic.

Not surprisingly, the diesels’ fuel economy ratings also come in higher than their gas counterparts. The standard 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter I-4 that’s rated 30/40/34 mpg with the six-speed automatic and 28/39/32 mpg with the six-speed manual.

The 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel sedan starts at $24,670, including $875 destination. The Cruze Diesel hatchback will arrive for the 2018 model year. Pricing and EPA estimates have not yet been announced for that model.