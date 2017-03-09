2017 Cadillac CTS Updated with Vehicle-to-Vehicle Technology

General Motors has begun equipping 2017 Cadillac CTS sedans with vehicle-to-vehicle communications technology. New CTS sedans will feature the technology as standard equipment as part of a mid-model-year update, the automaker announced.

Cars with V2V technology can communicate information about their speed and location to other similarly equipped vehicles on the road. Armed with this data, the vehicles can warn drivers of potential road hazards ahead, allowing more time to react to dangerous situations. The CTS can receive up to 1,000 messages per second from vehicles nearly 1,000 feet away using dedicated short-range communications and GPS technology.

“Connecting vehicles through V2V holds tremendous potential, as this technology enables the car to acquire and analyze information outside the bounds of the driver’s field of vision,” Richard Brekus, Cadillac global director of Product Strategy, said in a statement. “As an early mover, we look forward to seeing its benefit multiply as more V2V-equipped vehicles hit the road.”

Alerts will pop up on the CTS’ instrument cluster warning of slippery conditions, disabled vehicles, or other hazardous situations. Using the CUE infotainment system, drivers can customize how they want to see the information on the instrument cluster or head-up display.

Government regulators have been working for years to advance V2V technology in the hopes that it will make roads safer. Last year, the U.S. Department of Transportation proposed a rule that would mandate all new cars come equipped with technologies for communicating with other vehicles. If enacted, the rule would go into full effect in 2023.