2017 BMW 5 Series Pricing Announced

BMW released pricing details for the all-new 2017 BMW 5 Series. With the entry fee now starting at a little more than $50,000, you can now call it the 50K Series if so inclined.

A standard 2017 BMW 530i sedan in your choice of Alpine White or Jet Black will sell for $51,200. The 530i xDrive model starts at $53,500, the BMW 540i sedan at $56,450, and the BMW 540i xDrive will set you back $58,750.

BMW’s $995 destination and handling fee is not included in the price, but there are a few goodies thrown in as standard, the highlight being an anthracite (coal) headliner.

Other standard equipment for the sport sedan includes adaptive LED headlights, fatigue and focus alert, a moonroof, and a set of 18-inch double-spoke wheels with all-season run-flat tires.

Standard sport seats are 16-way adjustable and upholstery choices are Sensa Tec, Black Sensa Tec, or Canberra Beige with Black Sensa Tec. Leather upholstery adds $1,450 to $2,450 to the base price.

BMW’s seventh-generation 5 Series sheds up to 137 pounds by using a combination of aluminum, magnesium, and high-strength steel.

Performance has been notched up a bit as well, with the 540i’s twin-turbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine receiving a 35 horsepower bump, bringing the total up to 335 hp. Tech-wise there’s a new user interface, iDrive 6.0, with an 8.8-inch touch screen.

Optional dynamic damper control ($1,000) with adaptive mode and integral active steering can now be combined with xDrive (all-wheel drive) driver assistance, and parking assist.

The BMW 5 Series makes its world debut at the Detroit auto show next month, and the 530i and 540i models will reach dealerships February 11, 2017. The M550i xDrive and 530e variants will go on sale in the spring.