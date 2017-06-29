2017 Bentley Flying Spur Design Series by Mulliner

Following the Bentley Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner’s recent debut this past May, Bentley announced that its Flying Spur will receive a new Mulliner special edition that will surely have Bentley’s gilded gentry clientele wiring quite a handsome sum of money to the Crewe-based firm. Once again, Bentley’s coach-building arm has delivered something special with the debut of the Flying Spur Design Series.

The new limited edition Flying Spur will come in a selection of five different interior and exterior accent colors splits, including Mandarin, Pillar Box Red, White, Kingfisher, and Azure Purple as curated by Bentley’s Mulliner division. Additionally, Mulliner clients will be able to choose from a variety of interior leather, dash materials, and technical options that further the bespoke nature of the Flying Spur Design Series.

The exterior of the car is highlighted by bright-colored contrasting lines and blackened bright ware on the Flying Spur’s grille, side vents, window surrounds, and throughout the car. According to the brand, the Design Series by Mulliner treatment will be available through the Flying Spur range, including the V-8, W-12, V-8 S, and W-12 S models.

On V-8 S and W-12 S cars, the Flying Spur Design Series by Mulliner will also feature “a bold front-bumper design with a highlighted “lower fine line highlighted with a striking accent color,” and LED Welcome Lamps that reflect the word “Mulliner” on to the ground when customers approach the car at night.

Customers who choose the W-12 S, and who select the 21” Directional Sport Wheels, will have the wheels painted Gloss Black to “further enhance the powerful, aggressive nature of the W-12 S engine.” While V-8 S owners can still choose the same wheels, they’ll have to make do with a black-machined finish.

The company will only commission a mere 100 examples of the Flying Spur Design Series by Mulliner over the course of the car’s run, and each will feature “bespoke interpretation” from each individual customer. Each Flying Spur Design Series by Mulliner will also receive a special door sill plaque that says, “Mulliner” signifying the unique nature of the car.

Bentley hasn’t disclosed how much the Flying Spur Design Series by Mulliner will cost, but given its bespoke nature, and the vast amount of choices available to Mulliner clients, it likely will cost quite a penny more than the Flying Spur’s base price of nearly $200,000.