First Look: 2017 Bentley Continental Supersports

It seems like Bentley has been making the Continental for decades. Production for the Continental began in 2003 with little changed in the car’s overall design since. But over the last 13 years, Bentley has changed almost every single part under the car’s skin, turning it from an OK Malibu cruiser for the rich to a car worthy of its nameplate—and our lust. However, the Continental as we know it will soon be no more; Bentley is hard at work on the next iteration. Yet, for one last hoorah, the men and women in Crewe decided to build something truly ludicrous, the 2017 Bentley Continental Supersports.

According to the British marque, the Continental Supersports is the fastest and most powerful production Bentley ever, unseating the 633-hp Continental GT Speed. Using a massaged 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W-12 engine, the Supersports produces 700 hp and 750 lb-ft of torque, allowing the heavy coupe to hit 62 miles per hour in just 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 209 mph. These staggering performance figures are attained thanks to two new higher-capacity turbochargers, a revised charge-air cooling system, a new crankshaft, and new rod bearings. For perspective, the 2017 Continental Supersports makes 79 hp and 160 lb-ft of torque more than its predecessor from 2009.

In addition to the engine modifications, Bentley put in a new ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox that allows the engine to put down its mountain of torque faster from a standstill. Furthermore, the company outfitted the Supersports with new carbon-ceramic brakes bearing 16-inch rotors in the front and 14-inch ones in the rear. This combined with new, lightweight forged alloy wheels saves 44 pounds of unsprung weight. Customers can further reduce the car’s hefty 5,027-pound curb weight by opting for the optional titanium exhaust system and the car comes with a new carbon-fiber splitter, diffuser, side sills, engine cover, and hood.

Furthering the Supersports’ performance credentials, Bentley dove into the Continental GT3-R’s bin of toys and calibrated the Supersports torque-vectoring system to resemble the race-inspired sports car, stating, “This dynamic system brakes individual front and rear wheels during acceleration out of corners to increase performance, whilst maintaining full power to unbraked wheels, and brakes the inside rear wheel on turn-in to improve agility.”

Aside from the Continental Supersports, Bentley will offer the Supersports as a convertible for those who want access to the most powerful Bentley ever and the elements that surround them. The new Continental Supersports will be available to order this month with the Continental Supersports Coupe starting at $293,300 and the Continental Supersports Convertible at $322,600.

Who’s ready for the most powerful Bentley ever?