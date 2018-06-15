Massive Gallery from the 2017 AMC Kenosha Homecoming

Nearly a week of events made up the 2017 AMC Kenosha Homecoming, which was held this past July. There were cruise nights every night Tuesday, July 25 through Sunday, July 30—with an even bigger show happening Friday through Sunday.

A beautiful park in Kenosha, Wisconsin, situated right next to Lake Michigan, served as the base for all the show’s events. There was the Swap Meet going on all week, as well as the car show. The Swap and Show on Friday lead into a huge cruise to the parking area across from the Kenosha Historical Center.

On Saturday, the place was filled from end to end with every kind of AMC product you could imagine, from a 1969 Playboy Edition AMX to the SC/Rambler. It was the largest gathering of AMC products I had ever seen.

On Sunday, Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove, Wisconsin hosted their annual Mopar/AMC Weekend events. Scroll through our huge photo gallery and find your favorite car.