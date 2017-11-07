2017 AD Tramontana Receives Vilner’s Golden Touch

Remember the Tramontana? Since 2005, the Catalan company has been handcrafting a limited number of luxury supercars and their latest receives a gilded treatment from the custom house of Vilner.

A 2017 tricked-out Tramontana two-seater in matte-black and gold paint made its debut at the SEMA show in Las Vegas, Nevada last week. It turned quite a few heads and maybe even a sensitive stomach or two.

Each model by the bespoke Spanish manufacturer is commissioned per its client’s requests and this year’s doozy sure seems right at home in Vegas. Just imagine the stares you’ll get when you valet this beast at Caesars.

This Tramonta packs a Mercedes-Benz twin-turbo 5.5-liter V-12 mid-engine that offers 888 horsepower and 678 lb-ft of torque.

The V-12 is paired to a seven-speed sequential gearbox and the car weighs in at 2,795 pounds—so you know it must be stupid quick.

“You are nobody in the automotive custom scene if you’re not at SEMA,” said Atanas Vilner, studio founder, in a statement.

“We were there as an exclusive partner to the Spanish supercar brand AD Tramontana”.

The Bulgarian bedazzled prowler seats two, single file, and each vehicle comes with an unique, individually crafted interior, by the atelier.

Vilner added an accent-lizard textured “golden leather” to the interior for starters and redesigned almost everything in the cozy cockpit.

The rest of the Tramontana’s interior is swathed in fine black leather and/or Alcantara—including the instrument cluster.

“The string is ‘golden’ too. Same style and materials can be found on both sides of the cockpit, and even the floor mats are made from leather, Alcantara, and that “golden leather” elements,” says Vilner.

We are told that there are hidden buttons for the horn underneath the leather where the thumbs can go. And there’s a central marker in gold at the top of the wheel to keep the car pointed in the right direction after you fire up that screaming V-12.

“That engine can generate а genuine sense of superiority for the driver. And that kind of self-esteem should be defined by the design inside as well,” said Vilner.

No doubt about that.