2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid Arrives in April, Will Start at $52,935

You probably can’t tell from a quick look at the new 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid that it has more power and gets better mileage than the rest of its best-selling MDX clan, but it does. Thirty-one extra ponies, to be exact. And it gains instant torque thanks to its electric motors.

Pricing for the MDX Sport Hybrid starts at $52,935 and the new vehicle goes on sale next month.

Acura’s three-row luxury SUV is the third model in its lineup to receive a version of the three-motor Super Handling all-wheel drive system offered in the NSX supercar and RLX sedan.

The MDX Sport Hybrid gets a 3.0-liter V-6 engine and three electric motors to bump its combined output to 321 horsepower and 289 lb-ft of torque. The engine and motors are mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

It also features an advanced Electro Servo braking system, Active Damper technology, and an expanded-range Integrated Dynamics System with four driving modes: comfort, normal, sport, and sport+.

The MDX Sport Hybrid is offered in two flavors: the MDX with technology package that retails for $52,935 and the advance package for $58,975. Both versions sport exclusive interior trim, stainless steel pedals, and wood interior accents.

Acura says the technology package offers seating for seven, while the advance package gets a six-passenger interior with second-row captain’s chairs and a second-row center console instead of a three-person bench.

Standard tech goodies include a collision mitigation braking system, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and road departure mitigation.

A multi-angle rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, rear cross traffic monitor, and a new auto high beam are also included.

The hybrid has an EPA rating of 26/27-mpg city/highway — that’s 45 percent higher than a MDX Super Handling-AWD.