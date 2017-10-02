Mazda6 Offers New Standard Features for Mid-Year Update

Mazda has announced mid-year updates for the Mazda6 midsize sedan that sees the base Sport trim receiving new standard features such as blind spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert. This comes on top of a generous list of standard features that also includes keyless entry and 17-inch alloy wheels.

In addition to the updated Sport trim, the mid-level Touring grade is now available with leather upholstery and an eight-way power driver’s seat as part of the Touring Premium package. Standard equipment for the Touring trim includes 19-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, low-speed automatic emergency braking, automatic headlights, and rain-sensing wipers.

New standard features added for the 2017.5 model year Touring grade include navigation with a 7.0-inch touchscreen and heated front seats. A Bose premium audio system and moonroof are available as an optional package.

The range-topping Grand Touring trim comes with a host of standard features including a head-up display, LED grille lighting, a six-way power passenger seat, driver’s seat memory, paddle shifters, and a full suite of active safety features including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, high beam assist, and automatic emergency braking that works at highway speeds.

The only option on the Grand Touring trim remains the GT Premium package that adds regenerative braking, heated outboard rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and Nappa leather upholstery.

A 2.5-liter I-4 with 184 hp and 185 lb-ft of torque is the only engine available in the 2017.5 Mazda6. A six-speed manual comes standard on the Sport and Touring trims while a six-speed automatic is optional. The Grand Touring trim is only available with the six-speed automatic.

Pricing remains the same for the 2017.5 Mazda6 with the base model starting at $22,820 with the manual transmission. Opting for the automatic raises the price to $23,870. The mid-level Touring starts at $25,070 with the manual or $26,120 with the automatic. Finally, the Grand Touring checks in at $31,570.