GLENDORA, California — Southern Californians are blessed with a variety of options when it comes to great driving roads, such as the famous Angeles Crest Highway. But Angeles Crest and its 10s of miles of easily navigated sweepers are not my destination, as the 2016 Lexus RC 350 F Sport I’m driving could easily handle everything it has to offer at speeds that you probably don’t usually associate with Lexus. Instead, I visit Glendora Mountain Road, a tightly wound bit of pavement popular with autocrossers in Miatas and touge battlers in sport compacts. I’m glad I made this choice, as it gives Lexus’ sport coupe a chance to shine.

At entry, the F Sport costs $4,105 more than a base RC 350. The premium gets you a new front bumper and grille, 19-inch wheels wearing sticky Bridgestone Potenza RE050A tires, a blind spot monitoring system, heated and cooled sport seats, perforated leather steering wheel and shift knob, a power-adjustable steering column, and most importantly, an adaptive sport suspension with Sport+ mode. Also included is Lexus’ “active sound control” system, which pumps artificial engine noises into the cabin. It doesn’t necessarily detract from the experience, but the less said about the concept, the better.

In addition to the F Sport package, our tester’s performance acumen is augmented by the optional $460 limited-slip differential, which also adds performance dampers, and the $1,900 variable-steering system with four-wheel steering. Other options include the $2,610 navigation and Mark Levinson audio package, plus the $1,100 moonroof. Lexus charges $595 for the Ultrasonic Blue Mica paint, bringing the total to a cool $55,000.

Helped along by the four-wheel steering system, which turns the rear wheels opposite of the fronts at speeds up to 50 mph, the Lexus rotated eagerly through GMR’s tight turns. With the suspension set to its stiffest settings via Sport+ mode, the RC had no issue staying composed on off-camber turns or uneven pavement. The particularly adventurous could stay in Sport+ fulltime, but everyone else will be happier in the softer, more Lexus-like Normal mode for day-to-day driving.

The variable-ratio steering, which ranges from 2.35 to 3.18 turns lock-to-lock, reduces the level of input needed to navigate tight turns. Unfortunately, between the variable-ratio system and the electric assist, steering feel is compromised. Feedback provided via the wheel is limited, and the amount that does come through feels artificial.

Forward motivation is courtesy of Lexus’ naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V-6, which puts out 306 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque; it doesn’t make much sound, unfortunately, but the notes it does emit have the appropriate level of refinement. The power and torque figures are competitive for the market, but the torque curve is not as good as that of forced-induction alternatives like the Infiniti Q60 3.0t — the Lexus’ peak torque arrives at 4,800 rpm, while the Infiniti’s sits at its 295 lb-ft peak from 1,600 to 5,200 rpm. The real-world effect is that there’s not as much low-end grunt as you might like, which impacts performance on tight roads like GMR, especially at altitude. Lexus estimates a 0-60 time of 5.8 seconds and a 14.3 second quarter-mile time, performance that is roughly equivalent to that of a V-6-powered Honda Accord.

Braking duty is handled by 13.2-inch ventilated discs up front and 12.2-inchers in the rear. They bite progressively and predictably, fitting the car’s sporty character. They are nothing special, but nothing to complain about, either.

On the “being seen in” side of things, Lexus’ spindle grille remains odd at best, especially with a front license plate mounted to it. Viewed from the side, the RC has a stylish, swoopy profile with plenty of curb appeal, despite the slightly chopped nose. The rear end style would benefit from less-protruding taillights, but the aggressive rear fascia fits the car well. In all, the RC wouldn’t look out of place if it were featured in a futuristic anime series — whether that’s a good or bad thing is a matter of individual taste.

The interior is a nicely appointed and comfortable place, even for people north of 6-feet tall. Our test car’s white upholstery goes well with the blue exterior, but more conventional colors will be complimented better by black leather — or the available red leather, if you’re so inclined. About the only significant demerit here is the haptic touch controller, which takes some getting used to and is difficult to operate without turning your gaze toward the infotainment screen.

Ultimately, the 2016 Lexus RC 350, in F Sport or regular flavor, is more sport luxury coupe than luxury sport coupe. While it turns quite well, the steering feel and relative lack of low-end torque will leave those desiring a serious driver’s car wanting for more (and they should be calling up their local Ford dealer to inquire about test-driving a Shelby GT350 anyway). Those who want a luxury coupe that they can occasionally take out for a spirited drive, however, may find themselves pleasantly surprised.

2016 Lexus RC 350 F Sport Specifications