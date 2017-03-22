Just Listed: 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Convertible

Dodge never made a Challenger convertible from the factory, let alone a Hellcat-powered Challenger convertible. Yet, here we are, staring at a gaping abscess where the Challenger’s roof used to be, witnessing a real, fully functional Plum Crazy Challenger Hellcat Convertible.

According to the dealership website (yes, this Challenger Hellcat convertible is up for sale for an eye-watering $89,999) this is a “2016 Challenger Hellcat Convertible Limited Edition” with a custom leather interior, Cragar polished chrome wheels, and a functional power convertible roof designed by Droptop Customs.

While we were more than skeptical when we first came across this “interesting” amalgamation, researching Droptop Customs revealed that the first convertible Challenger project was originally shown at the 2008 SEMA show and was done in conjunction with Dodge itself, likely to gauge the feasibility of developing a production-based Challenger convertible. Obviously, a production convertible hasn’t happened, but Droptop Customs has continued to build them for clients, which has led to the Challenger Hellcat convertible you see here.

“All of our conversion projects are completed in-house,” says owner Jeff Moran on the company’s website, “Our facilities include complete metalworking, upholstery, painting, and fiberglass equipment, making us your one-stop destination for all your specialty convertible conversion needs.”

As for the Challenger Hellcat convertible above, not much is known about its retractable roof as there are no pictures of it up or folding to speak of. However, it appears to be a recent build as we’ve found that Droptop Customs, in conjunction with Iverson Customs, have begun building Hellcat convertibles with fully function retractable roofs only recently as evidenced by this video.

However, what isn’t known is how Iverson or Droptop strengthened the nearly 20-year old Mercedes-Benz-derived chassis. Two pictures give some idea, one of the engine bay with a new swap bar, and one of the trunk with a similar sway bar, but in our opinion, the Challenger’s chassis would likely need much more than two sway bars to keep the car’s torsional rigidity intact and able to absorb bumps and potholes without folding in on itself.

This Plum Crazy Dodge Challenger Hellcat convertible is currently for sale in Port St. Lucie, Florida with only 1,461 miles on the odometer at the Vero Beach Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and Ram. So, who wants a convertible Hellcat?