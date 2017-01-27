Just Listed: 2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento

Craigslist is a great resource for finding unique gems, insane deals (or at least insane sellers), and generally hard-to-find cars. What it’s generally not used for is moving exotic unobtainium like this 2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento presently listed for sale in Seattle with just 118 miles.

The Sesto Elemento isn’t a model you’re likely to find for sale again anytime soon, as Lamborghini made just 20 examples. The track-only carbon fiber supercar made its debut in concept form at the 2010 Paris Auto Show and was confirmed for production a year later in Frankfurt.

We contacted the poster to confirm legitimacy and find out more about the car, which is chassis #003. As its low mileage implies, the single-owner car has not seen frequent use and has, tragically, not seen any track time. “It’s been pampered its whole life,” we were told.

Power comes from the 5.2-liter V-10 that motivated LP570-4 variants of the Gallardo. It makes 570 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque and has a mere 2,200 lbs of car to pull. Lamborghini claimed a 0-60 time of just 2.5 seconds.

Lambo asked $2.8 million for each Sesto Elemento when it was sold as new, but the seller wants $4.5 million to make this one part of your collection. Head over to craiglist to inquire if you’ve got the necessary assets. Given the ratio of Sesto Elementos in the world to the number of Middle Eastern sheiks, I’d expedite the stock portfolio liquidation as this Lamborghini is unlikely to last long.