2006 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Bought New by Jerry Seinfeld Heading to Russo and Steele’s Monterey Sale

If you’re in need of something to tide you over until the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS hits dealer lots, get in touch with Russo and Steele. Up for grabs at the auction house’s upcoming Monterey sale on Fisherman’s Wharf will be a 2006 Porsche 911 GT3 RS with a rare pedigree.

Alright, so it’s not nearly as fast or as viciously capable as the new GT2 RS, but we’d be willing to bet this GT3 is just as engaging to drive. Whereas the GT2 packs a dual-clutch transmission and some form of electric-assisted steering, this GT3 comes from a generation of Porsches that still had hydraulic steering and manual transmissions.

Powering this first-year 997.1 GT3 RS is a 3.6-liter naturally aspirated flat-six, spinning out 409 hp and 299 lb-ft of torque. Power is handled by the aforementioned six-speed manual transmission, allowing for a 0-60 time of around 4.1 seconds.

While not of huge importance, this GT3 does hold the distinction of being purchased new by preeminent Porsche collector and comedian Jerry Seinfeld. The listing does not admit if this is coming from his current collection, or if it has since been sold to other owners, but we’re going to assume the latter.

Keep your mind occupied and your appetite whetted for the GT2 with this 2006 Porsche 911 GT3 RS when it hits the auction block on August 17 – 19.