Just Listed: Extremely Rare 1995 BMW M5 Touring Elekta

Sure, newly minted parents could buy a minivan, but we think you’d be better off with Bring a Trailer’s hyper-rare and exceptionally-cool 1995 BMW M5 Touring Elekta wagon.

It’s not often so many rare options coalesce into a single modern car as they do on this M5. Only 891 M5 Tourings were made in total, of which zero landed on our shores. This is a later model E34, meaning that a 335-hp 3.8-liter inline-six is under the front hood sending power to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. Of the 891 E34 M5 Tourings produced, only 209 featured the potent 3.8-liter with a manual.

Making it rarer still that this is one of 20 “Elekta” special editions produced toward the end of the E34’s lifecycle. These were created when Italian dealers banded together and convinced BMW to create a very limited run of special M5 Touring models for the Italian market. All 20 Elektas received special paint and interior trim, offered in either silver-over-blue or British Racing Green over Hazelnut leather, as seen here.

This Elekta wears just 78,000 miles (125,000 km) on the odometer and appears to be in fantastic condition, considering age and semi-regular use. As these cars were never offered stateside, this Touring was federalized for California registration in 2005, becoming of one of only 30 E34 M5 Touring examples in the U.S.

Don’t expect it to go cheap — with six days left on the auction clock, bidding has already risen to $60,000. Head over to Bring a Trailer to submit a bid on this incredibly rare 1995 BMW M5 Touring Elekta before time runs out.