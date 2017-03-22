Just Listed: 1985 Renault 5 Turbo 2 Evolution

Rally’s Group B era was the wildest, most insane, most dangerous era in all of World Rally history. Cars were routinely faster than their pavement-pounding brethren, some even eclipsing the 0-60 mph times of the fastest road cars of the age And while Group B ended tragically, the legends of the past live on in in the homologated street cars required by the FIA for manufacturers to compete, like this lovely 1985 Renault 5 Turbo 2 Evolution just listed on Bring a Trailer.

One of only 200 homologated road cars built to qualify for WRC rules, this Renault 5 Turbo 2 Evolution has only 28,000 miles on the odometer. While its 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-four engine likely doesn’t feature the full 345 horsepower (or likely more depending on who you talk to from those around during the era) found in the Group B rally-car, it should have enough to give you a feel for what it was like to drive a Group B car.

The four-cylinder is coupled to a five-speed manual transmission and has been lightly updated with Bilstein coil-overs that mimic the Renault Sport specs and some minor cooling, lubrication, and exhaust modifications. Additionally, the owner added a set of three-piece Gotti staggered wheels clad with Yokohama tires, though the original turbine wheels with Michelin TRX tires are part of the package.

The interior is stock in appearance, although everything has been refurbished to look almost new. AA new carpet and headliner were imported from France and the seats were rejuvenated in their factory pattern. Furthermore, the stereo was deleted and both the factory spare and jack are included in correct under the hood placement.

The current owner imported the Renault three years ago and had legally registered in California, meaning this Group B homologation special is 50-state legal. Everything done to update the car can be reversed and it comes with all of its original parts

.

According to Bring a Trailer, “Records are included from the seller’s ownership, along with period literature, shop manuals, and an informational display for use at shows.” The auction will end on March 28. At the time of publishing, the price had reached $76,666.