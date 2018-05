On this episode of HOT ROD Garage, Tony Angelo and Lucky Costa take a mostly stock 1985 Ford Mustang 5.0 to a dragstrip!

They set up shop at the track for two days to install a ton of go-fast parts to see just how much faster the car will go after each upgrade!

The guys install all the typical mods: exhaust, intake, carb, cam, and even cylinder heads in their attempt to go quicker and quicker!

HOT ROD Garage appears every other Thursday on the Motor Trend channel.