Just Listed: 1983 Ferrari 512 BBi

The final countdown has begun for bidding on a 1983 Ferrari 512i Berlinetta Boxer with only 20,800 miles on the clock.

It needs new tires, has a Pioneer stereo with a cassette deck, and a “clean California title with a lien,” according to its seller who has owned the red Ferrari for the past three years.

We’re not sure how a title with a lien is considered “clean,” but bidding on the 1983 Ferrari 512 BBi on Bring a Trailer is currently hovering above the $200,000 mark.

This beautiful Ferrari packs a 4.9-liter, flat-12 engine that offers 335 hp and 333 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a gated five-speed manual transmission. It received an engine-out service in 2014 and has racked up about 1,200 miles since then.

It was originally imported to Massachusetts back in 1983 and moved to Connecticut in 1987. In 2003, it traveled to Newport Beach and eventually made its way to its current owner in Southern California.

The BB was entered in the FCA’s Concorso Colorado in Pasadena and won Platinum in 2014 and 2015 according to the seller. The finish on the rear clamshell is original, while other body panels and the interior have been touched up.

It’s being offered with factory keys, books, and a tool kit. No word if it includes a collection of circa 1980s cassette tapes to go along with the sale.

Head over to Bring a Trailer and make a bid if you are feeling lucky.