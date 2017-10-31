1981 Toyota FJ Land Cruiser Restomod Wows at SEMA 2017

Wow—who knew off-roaders from the early eighties could still look so cool? The folks at The FJ Company sure do and brought this fully restored 1981 Toyota FJ Land Cruiser to this year’s SEMA show to prove that point.

The latest project in their refurbished lineup is called the Signature edition. It was kicked off with a full frame-off restoration of an original 1981 FJ43. Once it was brought back to like-new condition it was painted in Toyota’s Dune Beige with a matte finish.

Up front, the trusty Land Cruiser gets a Warn 8274 winch mounted on a 40-series bumper and Baja Designs LED fog lights.

Then the FJ was bedazzled with lots of accessories like an aluminum fuel cap cover and side mirrors painted in Gunmetal Gray.

Under the hood, there’s a new 4.0-liter V-6 engine that offers 240 horsepower. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Sorry, no paddle shifters here.

Stopping power has been updated with Toyota 4Runner 4-wheel disc brakes. A performance-tuned suspension system adds FOX shocks and Old Man Emu leaf springs.

Inside are Recaro seats, custom-designed window levers, door handles, pedals, shifters, and pull knobs—also in Gunmetal Gray.

There’s a canvas sunroof and windows when you get tired of all the cold A/C. Plus, there’s an iPad mounted to the center console for your iTunes. Neat!

The company says that 24 Signature builds are planned for production in 2018 and prices start at $200,000.