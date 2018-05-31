Just Listed: 1981 BMW M1 #420

While the Internet has made it much easier to find desirable classics, many remain hard to find simply because there weren’t that many of them in the first place and the current proprietors of the limited supply rarely have a reason to move their holdings. The legendary BMW M1 is such a car, and at the moment, the rare opportunity to make one yours is presenting itself on Bring A Trailer.

BMW created the M1 for competition in Group 4 racing and the road-going examples were built for homologation, though the car was never homologated due to production challenges. BMW instead launched the M1 Procar Series just for the M1. A total of 453 cars were built according to bmwregistry.com, with 399 being road-going cars and the other 54 being race-spec examples.

Power for the M1 comes from a 3.5-liter inline-six that makes 277 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque mated to a five-speed manual. “The M1’s Kugelfischer mechanical fuel injection doesn’t muffle the diabolical wail coming from the six individual throttle bodies, and equal-length spaghetti headers make the exhaust positively sing,” wrote former editor Jason Camissa of the mid-engine coupe’s aural experience.

The white 1981 M1 being presented on Bring a Trailer is car #420. It is a Swizterland-based Euro-spec example that’s being presented by the son of the original (and current) Swiss owner. It has only around 58,000 miles on the clock and the listing says that the car is largely stock save for an aftermarket stereo and alarm.

Bidding is already up to $260,000 and the final price is likely to be well over the $500,000 mark by the time the auction ends in seven days. If you’ve got the hankering for an M1 (though don’t we all?) and the sufficiently deep pockets, head over to Bring a Trailer to learn more about the car and start bidding.