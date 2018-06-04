Just Listed: 1979 Honda Accord Hatchback

Are you looking for a fun-to-drive hatchback about the size of a Honda Fit but without the trappings of modernity? In that case, Bring a Trailer has just what you’re looking for in the form of this 1979 Honda Accord Hatchback.

Not only is the 162.4-inch-long hatch completely devoid of anything resembling digital technology, this particular first-gen Accord comes without power steering, power windows, or air conditioning—the absence of the last surely making for ample use of those window cranks during the summer as the car (and the owner) are located in Georgia. On the plus side, the car weighs only 2,000 pounds or so, making it quite easy to toss around from corner to corner.

You’ll have plenty of time to get in position for the next bend, too, as the 1.8-liter CVCC inline-four was only good for 72 hp and 94 lb-ft of torque even when new. The ad claims that the car’s engine was rebuilt at about 99,000 miles, which means there are about 44,000 miles on it post-rebuild, as the five-digit odometer is believed to have rolled over once. Shifting duties are handled by a five-speed manual.

Befitting its nature as a late-70s car, both the exterior and interior are a shade of tan, with the dash boasting dark brown plastics. Though the cabin looks immaculate, the upholstery and carpeting aren’t original—both are said to have been redone.

Interested in this vintage Accord that’s almost 30 inches shorter and over 1,000 pounds lighter than a brand-new 2018 one? Then head over to Bring a Trailer to place your bid. The auction for this 1979 Honda Accord ends next Monday and the current winning bid is a mere $2,000.