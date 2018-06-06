Just Listed: 1978 Saab 99 Turbo

Do you have dreams of sliding through endless fields of snow and donuts on frozen lakes? Well Bring a Trailer currently has just what you need to make your dreams a reality: this mudflap-equipped 1978 Saab 99 Turbo. Provided you’re ok with front-wheel-drive donuts.

1978 was the first year of production for the boosted 99, which gets its power from a 2.0-liter turbo-four that made 145 hp and 174 lb-ft of torque—economy car numbers by today’s standards, but keep in mind that the contemporary Mustang II King Cobra made all of 139 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque from its 4.9-liter V-8. Shifting duties are handled by a four-speed manual. With about 2,500 pounds of Swedish metal to pull, the turbocharged Saab hits 60 mph in 8.9 seconds.

This particular New Jersey-based car has around 56,000 miles and an eye-popping red-and-maroon interior highlighted by recently redone seats. Plenty of wear items have been replaced in recent years, including most of the suspension and the steering rack, but this Saab has managed to make it this far without any modifications save for a Euro headlight conversion.

With six days left in the auction, bidding for this 1978 Saab 99 currently sits at $9,550. If you have that particular itch that only a Swedish car like this one can scratch, head over to Bring a Trailer and place our bid. Just don’t forget to stash some spare change for a set of rally wheels and a couple of light bars.

Oh, and since its turbocharged car from the late-70s, be mindful of the turbo lag.