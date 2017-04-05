Just Listed: 1974 Chevrolet C10 Cheyenne Shortbed is a Handsome, Humble Classic

If you’re sick of reading about minty Jaguar E-Types, big-buck Vintage Ferraris, or aircooled Porsches, here’s a nice palate cleanser in the form of a nicely restored 1974 Chevrolet C10 pickup.

According to Bring a Trailer, this C10 Cheyenne was “refurbished” over the past year-and-a-half, a process that included a rework of the interior, paintwork, body trim, and a lowered ride height. Mechanically, the truck has a 5.7-liter (350 ci) Chevy V-8 installed by the previous owner.

The C10 is presented in wonderfully period-correct two-tone white-over-green paint. It looks great, especially lowered on the factory steel wheels. Inside, the refreshed cabin is very 1970s, wearing large swathes of brown and tan hues. Aside from a slow leak in the functioning A/C system, the C10 is reportedly in perfect running condition. The operational odometer reads just 34,000 miles, but actual mileage is not known.

It’s not in perfect, concours-ready condition, but that would be a waste of effort and money on a truck like this. Instead of a factory-fresh 1956 Ford that is best suited for a large museum collection, this ’74 serves as a humble, handsome classic that while currently affordable, is comfortably appreciating as the market acknowledges the clean slab-sided lines of these C10s.

Head over to Bring a Trailer to bid on this perfect weekend cruiser.