Just Listed: 1971 Mercedes-Benz 280SL

Classic Mercedes-Benz convertibles radiate a unique sense of class and timeless style. This 1971 Mercedes-Benz 280SL with 88,438 miles listed on Bring a Trailer exudes that same luxurious refinement that made this model iconic.

The original 2.8-liter inline-six is still under the hood and it’s mated to a highly desirable 4-speed manual transmission. When new, the engine produced 170 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque. The 280SL rides on the factory wheels with fresh whitewall tires.

Silver Gray Metallic covers the body of the car, which its seller says is mostly original. The same goes for the glass, trim, and lenses. Stampings on the hood, top lid, hardtop, and transmission support are also original, as are the factory spot welds and headlight notches. Almost all consumable parts are true to Mercedes-Benz and the factory Pagoda hardtop roof is also included.

Seats are wrapped in the original Black upholstery and the floors are covered in square-weave carpeting. Wood trim lines the interior — other equipment includes air-conditioning, a Becker Europa radio, rear window defrost, and Kangol seat belts.

Meticulous care throughout the lifetime of the car is apparent in the complete tool kit and presence of the manuals, books, and original pamphlet with which the car was initially sold. Service documentation until the late 1970s is all present. It comes with a clean Texas title and Mercedes DataCard as well.

The current bid for this 280SL is $26,000 and the auction closes on June 12. Head over to Bring a Trailer for a closer look or watch the video below for a more complete view of the car.