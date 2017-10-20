This 1968 Ford Bronco Restomod is a Clean, No-Fuss Off-Road Cruiser

Nowadays, restomoded Americana can be a bit prosaic. We’ve seen it all before, and unless it’s something revolutionary from Icon, you run the risk of blending into the cruising crowd.
Still If you look hard enough, there are some exceptionally clean builds that not only stand out, but provide incredible value for money in certain circumstances. Mecum’s 1968 Ford Bronco is a prime example, going under the hammer at the upcoming 2017 Las Vegas sale.
There’s not much history of the Bronco in the listing, but it’s clear this was a top-dollar build. Power comes from a 5.0-liter (302ci) V-8, drinking through a Holley Street Avenger 4-barrel carburetor.
Power is fed through a three-speed manual transmission, sending power to all-four wheels, managed by Warn locking hubs. Despite the large tires and high-centered stance, power steering and “power brakes” ensure this should be as easy to drive as a more modern SUV.
Inside, a full custom interior is handsome, but remains functional with brushed metal door inserts, Rhino Liner on the floorboards, and locking center console. A cluster of Steward Warner gauges pepper the left side of the dash, giving a clean, period-correct feel to the cabin.
If you’re interested, make sure to get your bidder registration settled before Mecum’s Vegas sale begins on November 16.
As part of our ongoing efforts to make AutomobileMag.com better, faster, and easier for you to use, we’ve temporarily removed comments as well as the ability to comment. We’re testing and reviewing options to possibly bring comments back. As always, thanks for reading AutomobileMag.com.