1967 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake is Back!

Last year, Shelby American rolled out a modern 2017 Shelby Super Snake wide body concept along with a Shelby F-150 Super Snake street truck.

Earlier this year, it introduced the 1968 Shelby Continuation GT500KR and today, the company re-introduced the 1967 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake. It was unveiled at Carroll Shelby International in Gardena, California.

“We’re fulfilling the dream of Carroll Shelby and Don McCain. Shelby built an engineering study dubbed the ‘Super Snake’ for high-speed tire testing by Goodyear in 1967. When that successful test ended, Shelby American offered it to Mel Burns Ford in SoCal to retail to the public,” said Shelby American president Gary Patterson, in a statement.

“Former Shelby American employee Don McCain approached Shelby about doing a limited run of cars. They carefully studied the idea but sadly, the timing did not work because the car was too expensive. The program never came to fruition, until now.”

Ten reincarnated Shelby Super Snakes will be built and each will be based on a donor 1967 Mustang. Each one will get a Shelby serial number and signatures by Carroll Shelby and Don McCain made for the original project.

The continuation cars get a 427ci V-8 that delivers over 550 horsepower mated to a four-speed manual transmission. Back in 1967, Shelby chief engineer Fred Goodell replaced the original engine with a 427-race motor that was modified to crank out 520 horsepower.

According to legend, Shelby added heavy-duty front disc brakes, a Detroit Locker rear end, rear traction bars, and special Goodyear Thunderbolt tires. He was clocked at 170 mph on a Texas test track. Only one prototype was made, which was recently sold for $1.3 million to a collector.

Each Super Snake will be built to order in Pennsylvania. The cars start at $249,995 if you are interested in adding one to your collection.

http://www.shelby.com/