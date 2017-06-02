1966 Shelby GT350-H and 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Headline Barrett-Jackson Auction

The Ford Mustang may be the most iconic American export. Since its introduction in 1965, the Mustang’s ethos has spoken to countless millions that span across generations of car lovers.

Old or new, Mustang fans love them all, however, there are a few that tend to cause hyperventilating in Ford loyalists. This 1966 Shelby GT350-H and 1970 Boss 429 will definitely have them reaching for a brown paper bag.

First up is lot #665.1, the 1966 GT350-H Fastback. According to Barrett-Jackson, the Shelby is only one of 59 GT350-H Fastbacks to be finished in Ivy Green. The car has been fully documented by the SAAC Registry, and was completely restored back in 2010. It retains almost all of its original sheet metal and its original framed fiberglass hood.

While its original parts are too long to list, there are some period correct components that were replaced, including its Ford Carlite glass, Hertz wheels, and a restored but not original Cobra Tachometer.

What is original is the numbers-matching Hi-Po 289ci engine, which was also treated to a complete rebuild. The Shelby also comes with a binder with all of its records, the original owner’s manual, and a Hertz brochure from the period.

Lot #650, the 1970 Boss 429 Fastback is an altogether different animal, and not just because of its big-block engine. The car, which features only 10 test miles since it’s rotisserie restoration this year, is done in Grabber Blue. It features all-original panels, the aforementioned 375-horsepower 429cu V-8 coupled to a 4-speed Toploader manual transmission sending all that power to a 3.91 Traction-Lok rear axle.

It also features the Drag Pack, Convenience Group, Décor Group, and comes with documentation which includes three copies of the original window sticker, a Deluxe Marti Report, and an MCA judging sheet from the MCA Concours where it received a 994 out of 1,000.

Lastly, Barrett-Jackson will auction of the first RTR prototype (lot #658) that launched professional drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr’s RTR Brand. Built to show the public what RTR could do to their Mustangs, the 2010 model features a full carbon-fiber body, which according to Barrett-Jackson shed over 500-pounds.

It also uses a Ford Racing supercharged Coyote engine producing 550 horsepower coupled to a 5-speed manual transmission. The RTR-C Mustang wears HRE CF40 carbon-fiber wheels, front and rear anti-roll bars from Ford Performance, Autosport Dynamics rear control arms, and TEIN in-car dampening adjustable coilovers.

Speaking before the event, Barrett-Jackson chairman and CEO Craig Jackson said, “The Ford Mustang is an iconic American sports car with a rich racing heritage. Carroll Shelby helped skyrocket the Mustang’s appeal in 1965 when he introduced the GT350. Today, the popularity of the Mustang continues to be fueled by great drivers like World Champion drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr., and we are excited to have him auction his custom RTR-C. Over the years Barrett-Jackson has sold some of the most high-profile Mustangs, and we look forward to continuing that tradition at Mohegan Sun.”

The two classic muscle cars and Vaughn Gittin Jr’s prototype RTR-C are set to headline Barrett-Jackson’s Northeast auction later this month on June 21-24.