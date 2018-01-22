1966 Shelby 427 Cobra S/C Sells at $2.94 Million at RM Sotheby’s Scottsdale

The British racing green 1954 Jaguar D-Type, a works Le Mans entrant in its day, sat patiently next to the auction stage for both nights of RM Sotheby’s Scottsdale auction, just waiting for its turn across the block at an estimate of $12 million to $15 million dollars.

As bidding fell flat at $9.8 million on Saturday evening, it became clear that the reserve would not be met, leaving RM Sotheby’s high sales award with the ’66 Shelby 427 Semi-Comp Cobra and its $2,947,500 winning bid, some half-million dollars over the top estimate. Semi-comp Cobras are rare—the result of Carroll Shelby converting left-over competition cars for street use, after failing to meet FIA homologation requirements.

Runner up at RM Sotheby’s was a 1948 Tucker 48, the exact car once owned by Preston Tucker himself, with a winning bid of $1,792,500—nearly $300,000 over the car’s high estimate. Third place went to a 1964 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso, at $1,682,500.

Other interesting results included a fine example of a 1967 Toyota 2000GT—one of just 62 produced for the U.S. market—which brought $665,000, right in the middle of its estimate range. 2000GTs were poised a couple years ago to start selling in the million-dollar range with some regularity, but have seen a correction since then and this price felt market appropriate.

Several modern supercars were on hand alongside the vintage offerings, the top seller of which was a 2017 Ferrari F12tdf, which appeared as-new with roughly 200 miles on the odometer. The Ferrari sold for $1,325,000, towards the high end of its estimated sales range. A somewhat rare and older supercar, the 1993 Bugatti EB110 GT, sold just over its high estimate at $967,500.

Besides the aforementioned Jaguar D-type, prominent no-sale results were the 1957 Ferrari 250 GT “Boano” Coupe with a high bid of $925,000, a 1966 Ferrari 330 GTC with a high bid of $520,000, and a very rare, 1965 Shelby GT350 R, one of just 36 such Mustang-based racers to have ever been built, stalled out at $850,000, well shy of its $1 million-plus estimate.

Total RM Sotheby’s Scottsdale sales were $36.5 million with a strong 88-percent sell-through rate.

Photos courtesy of RM Sotheby’s.