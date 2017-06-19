Just Listed: 1966 Porsche 911 Coupe

Looking for a vintage 911 that’s recently restored and ready to ride? Make a bid on this Bahama Yellow 1966 Porsche 911 Coupe over at Bring a Trailer before it slips away.

According to the seller who has owned it for the past three years, the pristine coupe has spent its life in California and Arizona since 1969. It has been disassembled all the way down to a bare shell and completely restored in 2014.

Aside from the period correct paint job, it received brake, suspension, and interior upgrades.

A rebuilt 2.0L flat-six from a 1968 911 was installed and the now pampered Porsche sports a 5-speed manual gearbox. Apparently, it has been driven only 500 miles since the engine was swapped out.

The interior is correct black leatherette and was refreshed with new carpeting, door panels, and a new headliner. The seller states that all factory trim appears to be present and the odometer currently reads 45,867 miles.

This classic comes with all of its records dating back to 1971, a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, and a clean Arizona title.

For more information or to place a bid, head over to Bring a Trailer to check out this beauty before it’s gone.