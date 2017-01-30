1960 Chevrolet Engineering Research Vehicle 1 (CERV 1): 2017 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Sale Feature Car

Blue/white over blue/black interior. 377-cu-in, 400-hp (est), OHV V- 8. 4-speed manual transmission. An older restoration showing some wear simply from age and display, rather than use.

CERV 1 was Zora Arkus-Duntov’s (better known as the father of the Corvette) baby. A mid-engine, single-seat race car prototype not at all dissimilar in appearance to the cars that would come to dominate Formula 1 and Indy Car racing by the mid-1960s. At the time, Chevrolet’s policy was that as a company, it did not race the cars it built, so CERV 1 was used not as a race car, but as a test-bed for Arkus-Duntov’s Corvette developments.

Styled by Larry Shinoda, it is said that CERV 1 was the primary vehicle used to develop Chevy’s fuel-injected line of small-block engines. In its earliest iteration, a 283-cubic-inch Rochester fuel-injected V-8 sat immediately behind the cockpit and narrow tires were fitted. CERV 1 would go on to be the test bed for 1963-’82 Corvette suspension as well as the first Grand Sport engine. Later, the car got a subtle restyling by Shinoda and Arkus-Duntov commissioned a 377-cu-in V-8 to be installed, along with a revised Rochester fuel injection system and wider wheels and tires. In this form, the car achieved a 200+ mph top speed during testing. Eventually, having fulfilled its duties to GM, CERV 1 was ordered to be destroyed and scrapped. Arkus-Duntov, clearly having a personal connection to the car following its years of service, was able to convince GM to restore the car to be kept in its collection.

CERV 1 remained with GM for years before it was able to be purchased by Mike Yager, founder and self-proclaimed “Chief Cheerleader” of Mid America Corvette – a well-known Corvette parts supplier. Yager displayed CERV 1 in his My Garage museum on the Mid-America Corvette campus where it was arguably a centerpiece of the assembled collection. After an unsuccessful crossing of the block at RM Sotheby’s 2016 Monterey sale (bidding stalled well shy of $1,000,000), CERV 1 was brought to Barrett-Jackson’s 2017 Scottsdale event, where it sold for $1,320,000. Obviously, there is only a single authentic CERV 1 in existence so valuation is difficult, but the price paid seems entirely reasonable for a car that is not only stunning to look at (and no doubt, drive) in its own right, but also contributed so much to the development of early Corvettes and GM performance in general. CERV 1 would make an important and impressive addition to virtually any private collection or museum and is able to be displayed at nearly any top-shelf concours in the world.