RM Sotheby’s Bolsters 2018 Monterey Auction with 1956 Maserati A6G/2000 Zagato

RM Sotheby’s was first out of the gates with Monterey auction announcements this year with the 1968 Porsche 908 factory racer, and now it has confirmed that a rare, special-bodied Maserati will be joining the fun.

The car, a 1956 Maserati A6G/2000 Zagato, is one of just 21 built for international road racing competition. With lightweight aluminum body work that was streamlined and racy, yet elegant at the same time, the A6G/2000 Zagato is one of the most admired of all Maserati A6G series cars.

This particular example, chassis number 2124, is claimed to be Maserati’s factory demo car. It was raced at the Mille Miglia in 1956, the second-to-last running of that classic open-road race, by Luigi Taramazzo. Chassis 2124 has spent the years following the 1956 Mille Miglia in various races around Europe and seems to have remained fairly complete throughout its life, retaining its original engine and gearbox—a rarity for period racers which would often have new engines swapped in after the originals fail.

Chassis number 2124 has also taken part in several Mille Miglia Storica events throughout the past three decades. It arrived in the U.S. in the early 2000s and over $800,000 was spent on a comprehensive restoration. The car has earned several strong concours finishes since, including first-in-class at the 2015 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este and second-in-class at the 2015 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Can you afford it? Well, if you have to ask, RM Sotheby’s has set the pre-sale estimate on the Maserati at $4,250,000 to $5,250,000. While that may be a million-dollar spread, what’s a million bucks between fellow enthusiasts?