1956 Ford F-100 by Ringbrothers is a Real Gem

Mike and Jim Ring have built plenty of wild rides over the years, but this 1956 Ford F-100 restomod is special.

It’s not for some rich collector or rock star—the brothers from Wisconsin built it for themselves as a shop truck—so you know it’s pretty damn cool.

They call it Clem 101 and it made its big debut last week at the SEMA show in Las Vegas, Nevada along with an excruciating cool AMC Javelin and a seriously subtle 1969 Dodge Charger.

The truck started out as a rusty 1954 F-100 farm truck and became a 1956 when they swapped out the cab for the newer model, but they kept the original grille. There’s only so much you can do to salvage an old rust bucket.

Under the hood, the brothers dropped in a 5.0-liter V-8 engine that delivers 415 horsepower. The Ford Coyote crate motor is mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. Flowmaster headers and exhaust give the now pristine pick-up a delightfully modern performance growl.

The truck’s bed was completely built from scratch and the cherry wood looks warm and ready for a couple of lawn chairs. It seems like a perfect viewing stand for a drive-in or a weekend tailgating party. But it can also haul a bunch of greasy engine parts if you promise to use a tarp as a liner.

Its fenders were widened by three-inches and the modified bumpers get a chrome update from Advanced Plating. Clem 101 looks like it was dipped in a vat of BASF’s “Speedy P Green,” which makes the pick-up look like a big, juicy olive with wheels.

Inside gets a complete update in off-white, an interior by Upholstery Unlimited, lots of modern doodads and gauges, and a Kicker stereo system. But most importantly, it also has a Vintage Air Gen IV Magnum climate control system. Too cool.