1936 Rolls-Royce Phantom III Owned by Field Marshal Montgomery is the Second of the “Eight Great Phantoms”

In preparation for the reveal of the eight-generation Phantom, Rolls-Royce is dusting off what it considers to be the greatest examples of the Phantom ever built. Following Fred Astaire’s Phantom I, Rolls revealed the second Phantom is a car once owned by one of Britain’s most famous World War II commanders, Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery.

Whereas Astaire’s Roller was used to transport movie stars and famed musicians around Los Angeles, Monty’s Phantom was used to shuttle heads of state, ambassadors, and important military personnel when visiting England.

The 1936 Rolls-Royce wears special aerodynamic bodywork commissioned by Alan Samuel Butler, the chairman of an aircraft corporation. After the car was purchased by Montgomery, the so-called “Butler” Phantom was used extensively, racking up an incredible 340,000 miles over almost 30 years of continuous service.

According to the release, the V-12 Phantom III accrued this incredible mileage thanks to trips to 10 Downing Street, the head War Office, countryside vacation retreats, NATO headquarters, and other destinations around Europe. Notable passengers include Prime Minister Winston Churchill, America’s General Dwight Eisenhower, and King George VI.

For now, we only know the first two Phantoms that will take part in the upcoming display in the U.K., but keep your eyes out for the other participants that should be revealed in the coming months.